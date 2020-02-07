Naylor on Nichols: A real coup for the Argos to get a player of his quality

TORONTO — S.J. Green is getting a head start on CFL free agency.

The Toronto Argonauts granted the veteran American receiver's request to be released Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.

"He asked for his release to pursue other opportunities,” Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a statement. "We grant his request with a pint of sorrow and a gallon of gratitude, and a gentle reminder that the door is still open."

Green, 34, spent three seasons with Toronto after being acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in April 2017. He was a 1,000-yard receiver throughout his Argos' tenure and last year became the 18th player in CFL history to top 10,000 career yards.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green's best season with Toronto came in 2017 when he had 104 receptions for 1,462 yards and 10 TDs. He helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title that year.

In addition to Green, the Argos announced the release of 12 pending free agents, including centre Sean McEwen and quarterback James Franklin.

McEwen spent four season with the Argos and appeared in all 18 games in each season. The 26-year-old was selected by the team with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft.

He was a member of the Argos' 105th Grey Cup winning team.

Franklin played in nine games in 2019 for the Argos and threw three touchdowns with six interceptions. The 28-year-old played in all 18 games for the Argos in 2018, his first season on the team.

The Oklahoma City native spent three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos to begin his career in the CFL.

The rest of the players released by the Argos are as follows:

OL Tyler Holmes

DL Linden Gaydosh

WR Jimmy Ralph

K/P Zack Medeiros

QB Dakota Prukop

DB Trumaine Washington

RB Chris Rainey

DB Kevin Fogg

DB Jonathan Mincy

K/P Donald De La Hay