13h ago
Argos release Green, 12 more players
The Toronto Argonauts granted veteran wide receiver SJ Green his release Friday, four days before he was scheduled to hit free agency. Green helped the Argonauts win the 105th Grey Cup in his first season with the Double Blue. In addition to Green, the Argos announced the release of 12 pending free agents, including centre Sean McEwen and quarterback James Franklin.
The Canadian Press,
Naylor on Nichols: A real coup for the Argos to get a player of his quality
TORONTO — S.J. Green is getting a head start on CFL free agency.
The Toronto Argonauts granted the veteran American receiver's request to be released Friday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Tuesday.
"He asked for his release to pursue other opportunities,” Argos GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a statement. "We grant his request with a pint of sorrow and a gallon of gratitude, and a gentle reminder that the door is still open."
Green, 34, spent three seasons with Toronto after being acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in April 2017. He was a 1,000-yard receiver throughout his Argos' tenure and last year became the 18th player in CFL history to top 10,000 career yards.
The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green's best season with Toronto came in 2017 when he had 104 receptions for 1,462 yards and 10 TDs. He helped the Argos win a Grey Cup title that year.
In addition to Green, the Argos announced the release of 12 pending free agents, including centre Sean McEwen and quarterback James Franklin.
McEwen spent four season with the Argos and appeared in all 18 games in each season. The 26-year-old was selected by the team with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 CFL Draft.
He was a member of the Argos' 105th Grey Cup winning team.
Franklin played in nine games in 2019 for the Argos and threw three touchdowns with six interceptions. The 28-year-old played in all 18 games for the Argos in 2018, his first season on the team.
The Oklahoma City native spent three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos to begin his career in the CFL.
The rest of the players released by the Argos are as follows:
OL Tyler Holmes
DL Linden Gaydosh
WR Jimmy Ralph
K/P Zack Medeiros
QB Dakota Prukop
DB Trumaine Washington
RB Chris Rainey
DB Kevin Fogg
DB Jonathan Mincy
K/P Donald De La Hay