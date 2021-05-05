The Toronto Argonauts have announced that the team has signed Canadian wide receiver Dejon Brissett. The 24-year-old was drafted second overall by the Argos in the 2020 CFL Draft.

Brissett played at the University of Virginia in 2019, playing 12 games and catching two passes for18 yards. He played at the University of Richmond from 2015-18, catching 86 passes for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns. Brissett was named First-Team All-CAA following the 2017 season.