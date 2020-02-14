1h ago
Argos sign Canadian DB Colquhoun
The Toronto Argonauts announced today that they have signed Canadian Arjen Colquhoun. The 27-year-old defensive back joins Argonauts after spending three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, where he recorded 16 defensive tackles in the 2019 season.
TSN.ca Staff
Colquhoun was drafted by Eskimos as a second round draft pick in 2017, and posted 48 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles and two interceptions in 24 career games.