1h ago
Argos sign American WR Roberson Jr.
The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr. the club announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr. the club announced on Wednesday.
Roberson, 23, played four seasons at Wayne State, catching 92 passes for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns over 43 games. The Michigan native was named Second-Team All-GLIAC in 2018 and First-Team All-GLIAC in 2019.
Roberson went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but spent time in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.