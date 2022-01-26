The Toronto Argonauts have signed American wide receiver Darece Roberson Jr. the club announced on Wednesday.

Welcome to the squad @DareceRoberson — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 26, 2022

Roberson, 23, played four seasons at Wayne State, catching 92 passes for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns over 43 games. The Michigan native was named Second-Team All-GLIAC in 2018 and First-Team All-GLIAC in 2019.

Roberson went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft but spent time in training camp with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.