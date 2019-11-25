The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they signed three players for the 2020 season, highlighted by former Buffalo Bills running back Karlos Williams.

Williams was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round in 2015 and tied an NFL record his rookie season by scoring a touchdown in six consecutive games to start his career.

Williams finished his rookie season with 93 carries for 517 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy the following season before getting waived by the Bills. Williams then spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was then suspended 10 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Argos also signed Canadian offensive lineman Eric Starczala and Canadian defensive back Troy Hansen.