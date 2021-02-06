The Toronto Argonauts announced Saturday they have signed former NFL first-rounder Shane Ray.

The pass rusher was selected 23rd overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2015 NFL Draft. Ray played four seasons with the Broncos, recording 94 tackles and 14 sacks in 49 games. He also helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Ray played at the University of Missouri and was named an All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year as a junior.

The Argos also announced they re-signed Canadian DB Robert Woodson and signed Global RB Asnnel Robo.

Woodson played 15 games for the Argos in 2019, finishing with 24 tackles. A fourth-round draft pick of the Argos in 2017, Woodson has 40 tackles in 41 career games.