Martavis Bryant is headed north of the border.

The Toronto Argonauts announced the signing of the former NFL wide receiver on Monday.

Bryant, 29, spent four seasons in the NFL from 2014 to 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders. He has not played since 2018 due to a second suspension over the league's drug policy.

In 44 games over four seasons, Bryant has recorded 145 receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a career-high eight TDs in his rookie season out of Clemson in 2014.

The team also announced the return of defensive back Alden Darby. The Arizona State product is set for his his fourth season with the Boatmen.

in 2019, Darby recorded 56 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and five picks - third-most in the CFL.