The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they have signed four players from their 2020 CFL Draft class, including first round selection Theren Churchill.

Churchill, an offensive lineman from the University of Regina, was selected ninth overall in last year's draft.

The Argos also signed second-round pick (territorial) DL Sam Acheampong, fifth-round pick FB Dion Pellerin and sixth-round WR Sam Baker.