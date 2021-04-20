The Toronto Argonauts announced Tuesday the team has signed Global Draft picks Tigie Sankoh and Toshiki Sato.

Sankoh, a defensive back, was selected third overall while Sato, a kicker, was selected in the second round.

Sankoh spent two seasons on the Cleveland Browns practice roster after signing with the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

Sato played in Japan's X-League where he ranked first in kicking accuracy in back-to-back seasons and tied the Japanese record with a 58-yard field goal.