The Toronto Argonauts added a trio of American's on Wednesday, signing wide receiver Isaiah Wright, and defensive backs Deion Harris and Maurice Carnell IV.

Wright, 25, played 14 games for the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2020, catching 27 passes for 197 yards. He played four seasons at Temple University where he caught 134 passes for 1,552 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Harris, 26, most recently played for the DC Defenders of the XFL where he recorded five tackles in two games. He also spent time on the the Commanders' practice roster in 2019.

Carnell IV, 25, spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats from 2019-21, playing one game in 2019. He also spent a week with the Argos at the start of 2018