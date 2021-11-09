The best team in the East has yet to be decided

The Toronto Argonauts signed three Americans on Tuesday, wide receiver Josh Huff, offensive lineman Thaddeus Coleman, and linebacker Brady Sheldon, the team has announced.

Huff, 30, played nine games for the Calgary Stampeders this season, catching 37 passes for 507 yards. The Houston, TX., native played 44 games for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, catching 44 passes for 595 yards and five touchdowns. He was selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. Huff also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Coleman, 36, played 21 games with the Edmonton Elks between 2013-25, winning a Grey Cup with the club in 2015. He also played in 53 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders between 2016-19.

Sheldon, 28, played with the NFL's Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Jets from 2017-21.