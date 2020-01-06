2h ago
Argos sign 'Last Chance U' star DT Ollie
The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday the team has signed defensive tackle Ronald Ollie, who is known for his role in the Netflix reality show 'Last Chance U'.
TSN.ca Staff
Ollie, who spent time at Oakland Raiders training camp last summer, played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College, a junior college that Netflix followed for their show 'Last Chance U'.
The Argos also announced they signed American linebacker Jason Beck.