Argos sign Worthy to three-year extension
The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they have signed wide receiver Chandler Worthy to a three-year contract extension. Worthy played well late in the season for the Argos, finishing the year with 12 receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Ambrosie addresses ownership situations in Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto
It was the second season in Toronto for Worthy, who also played for the Argos in 2017, finishing with one reception for five yards.