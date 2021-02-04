Charleston Hughes is heading to Toronto.

The Argonauts announced Thursday morning that they have signed the star American defensive lineman. TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports it is a two-year deal with $50,000 up front.

Welcome to the 6ix, @sackatchawen❕



Might be time to update that handle 😅



📄 » https://t.co/cOlAdQRqln pic.twitter.com/q7rSwYfwhG — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) February 4, 2021

The 37-year-old is a 12-year CFL veteran and has six All-Star appearances. He spent the past two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after playing the previous 10 seasons of his career with the Calgary Stampeders. He was released by the Riders on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Charleston in Double Blue,” said Argos VP of player personnel John Murphy in a news release. “His list of accomplishments speaks for itself and the veteran presence he will bring to the locker room is immeasurable. Charleston makes a living in other team’s backfields and we are ecstatic he is on our side.”

The Northwood University product has played 181 career regular season games and compiled 457 defensive tackles, 130 sacks (seventh all-time), 30 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns.

He is a native of Saginaw, Mich.