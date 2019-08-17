The Toronto Argonauts say they will meet with James Wilder Jr. on Saturday to discuss his future with the club following his benching during the team's 41-26 loss to the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

According to TSN's Matthew Scianitti, Argonauts head coach Corey Chamblin refuted rumours that the team was trying to trade the running back.

Wilder also addressed the media following the game and said that despite a rib injury, he was available to play this week, but was told by the club that he would only have a role on special teams.

The running back was also asked if there was a role for him in the rotation and Wilder said there wasn't while Chamblin said there was confusion over Wilder's role.

Argos GM Jim Popp and Chamblin will meet with Wilder on Saturday to discuss his role with the club. Wilder also said although he doesn't want to be traded, if he isn't going to be used at the running back position, he would be open to being dealt.