The Toronto Argonauts have signed 2019 Most Outstanding Canadian Henoc Muamba.

Muamba, who was also named a CFL All-Star at linebacker in 2019, spent the past two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He finished the 2019 season with 93 tackles and a sack in 17 games.

2019 MOC 🇨🇦🏆

2x CFL All-Star ⭐️



Welcome Home @HenocMuamba pic.twitter.com/9kCHaBZ1zY — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) March 16, 2021

The 32-year-old will be yet another fresh face for the Argonauts on defence, joining off-season additions Cameron Judge, Charleston Hughes, and Cordarro Law. The team has also added Nick Arbuckle, Eric Rodgers, Cody Speller, Terrell Sinkfield and John White on offence.

Muamba has played eight seasons in the CFL split between the Alouettes, Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 31-year-old has 468 tackles, 12 sacks and five interceptions in 108 regular season games.

The first overall selection in the 2011 CFL Draft, Muamba also spent time in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014-15.