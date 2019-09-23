James Franklin will start at quarterback for the Toronto Argonauts this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The @TorontoArgos starting @JFrankTank1 at QB this week is interesting. Hard to imagine him back next season but he has trade value this season that could be enhanced by playing well between now and Oct. 8th deadline. #CFL #Argos — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 23, 2019

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported it's hard to imagine Franklin being back with the Argos next season but the 28-year-old has trade value this season that could be enhanced by playing well between now and the October 8 trade deadline.

Franklin will take over for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, whom he replaced in the team's Week 15 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

In four games with the Argos this season, Franklin has gone 48-71 for 582 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.