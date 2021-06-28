Is there concern across CFL that not enough players will choose to be fully vaccinated?

The Toronto Argonauts have reached deals with wide receiver Ricky Collins Jr. and linebacker/defensive back Dexter McCoil Sr., the team announced on Monday.

McCoil Sr., 29, last played in the CFL in 2019 with the Calgary Stampeders, appearing in just two games.

He won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2014 with the Edmonton Elks, recording 63 tackles, four sacks and six interceptions. McCoil Sr. was named a CFL All-Star in 2015 as well before leaving for the NFL and making stops with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Most recently the American played with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020

The Collins Jr. deal comes after the 29-year-old had announced his retirement in February.

Collins Jr. had a career season in 2019, recording 78 receptions for 1,103 yards receiving and three touchdowns with the Elks.

Over four seasons in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Elks, the American has tallied 186 receptions for 2,434 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Argos also signed defensive lineman Eli Howard and released defensive back Chris Humes on Monday.