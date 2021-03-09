TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club is pleased to announce that TSN will return as the team’s exclusive Canadian media partner for the 2021 Major League Rugby season.

The partnership will see Canada’s Sports Leader deliver the club’s 16 regular season games in 2021, as well as potential post-season matches, to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers through the network’s suite of linear and digital platforms, including its national television feeds, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

Mark Winokur, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of the Toronto Arrows, stated: “We are very excited to have TSN back as our broadcast partner for 2021. This is a critical piece of our fan engagement strategy as we navigate being out of the country for the start of the season. Having our matches delivered to national audiences on TSN will be a key driver in ensuring fans can remain connected with us throughout the season.”

Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN & RDS, stated: “We’re very excited to return as the official media partner of the Toronto Arrows for the 2021 season. We look forward to showcasing the Arrows’ group of emerging young players as they take to the pitch to compete for Canada’s own professional rugby union team.”

After posting a 15-6 record in their first two seasons in Major League Rugby, the Arrows will begin their third campaign in North America’s top-flight professional rugby league with a road match against Rugby ATL on Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021.

The lone Canadian team in the competition recently announced it will start its 2021 season based out of Georgia due to pandemic-related border restrictions.

The upcoming MLR season will feature 12 teams competing throughout North America over 18 weeks in a two-conference balanced schedule. The conclusion of the regular season will bring the MLR Championship Series, with the top two seeds from each conference qualifying for the post-season. The playoffs will culminate with the Championship Final, which will be held on Aug. 1, 2021.

Toronto Arrows 2021 Schedule

* Please note that match dates, kickoff times, and broadcast feeds (linear / digital options) are subject to change; viewers are urged to check local listings for the most up-to-date broadcast information

About Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club:

The Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club is Canada’s first professional rugby union team.

Competing in Major League Rugby, the team is equipped to compete against top-tier North American professional club teams, providing emerging Canadian talent with enhanced and more frequent opportunities to hone their skills at an elite level.

For more information, visit https://torontoarrows.com/