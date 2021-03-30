TSN Edge: What are the Blue Jays' chances in the AL East?

Baseball season is almost here and that means one thing – it’s time for some props!

The Toronto Blue Jays enter this season on the heels of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and now everyone, including Vegas, has bigger expectations for them.

After signing Hyun-Jin Ryu last year, Toronto made a big splash for the second off-season in a row, adding George Springer to a lineup that already had some serious upside.

The 2017 World Series MVP joins a core that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Aside from the big splash of Springer, the additions of Steven Matz and Marcus Semien tied to the expected growth from the rest of the lineup has the Blue Jays in the same conversation as the game’s best teams.

In this article, we’re going to take a look at where Toronto stacks up in World Series / divisional odds, and take a look at some individual player props.

WORLD SERIES

Believe it or not, Toronto enters the season with just the seventh-shortest odds to win the World Series.

Sitting at +2200, the Blue Jays are tied with the Houston Astros holding the fourth-best odds of any American League team to win the title, trailing the New York Yankees (+550), Chicago White Sox (+900), and Minnesota Twins (+1800).

Toronto’s odds to win the World Series have not been this low since they entered the 2016 season at +1450.

AL EAST

We have a clear-cut favourite to win the AL East this season, and it’s the New York Yankees.

Despite finishing second in the AL East last season, New York currently sits at -165 to win the division, with a wide margin between them and the Jays – who sit with the second-shortest odds.

Toronto and the Tampa Bay Rays are neck-and-neck, with the Jays sitting at +400 and Tampa Bay not far behind at +450.

The Boston Red Sox (+2000) and Baltimore Orioles (+6600) enter the season as longshots to make noise within the division.

The Blue Jays have won the division just once in the last 27 years, with their only win coming in 2015 when they opened the season at +330 to do so.

PLAYER TOTALS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: O/U .295 AVG, 27.5 HR, 95.5 RBI

Is this the season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows the league what all the hype was about?

Vegas says yes.

Through two seasons with the Blue Jays, Guerrero Jr. has a .269 batting average, 24 home runs and 102 runs batted in over the span of 183 total games.

His numbers average out to 21 home runs and 90 runs batted in over the course of 162 games.

The 22-year-old tore the cover off the ball in Spring Training, with a .421 batting average. And while we all know that doesn’t lead to a direction correlation of a monster season, it’s a positive start to a big season for one of the game’s up-and-coming stars.

Baseball Reference has Guerrero Jr. projected to hit .269 with 20 HR and 80 RBI.

George Springer: O/U .280 AVG, 33.5 HR, 90.5 RBI

One of the best outfielders in the game is a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Springer, 31, hit 14 home runs last season in just 51 games, but had a batting average of below .280 for the second time in his last three seasons.

The three-time all-star has received MVP votes in 2017 and 2019 – both seasons which saw him hit more than 33 home runs with a batting average above .280.

In his seven seasons in the MLB, Springer has surpassed the 90 RBI mark just once.

Baseball Reference has Springer projected to hit .264 with 29 HR and 78 RBI.

Bo Bichette: O/U .284 AVG, 23.5 HR, 83.5 RBI

It’s only been 75 games in the MLB, but Bo Bichette probably couldn’t have scripted a better start to his career.

The shortstop has been fantastic with Toronto, and holds a career batting average of .307 and his 16 home runs through 75 games would have him on pace for 35 bombs over the course of 162 games.

Baseball Reference has Bichette projected to hit .286 with 17 home runs and 52 RBI.

Hyun-Jin Ryu: O/U 11.5 Wins, 165.5 strikeouts

Hyun-Jin Ryu’s first season in Toronto was solid.

The lefty made the transition to the AL East, making it look easy at times.

Ryu finished the season 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 72 strikeouts after his 12 starts.

His quality numbers helped lead Toronto back to the playoffs and landed him third in AL Cy Young voting.

He enters this season with the fifth-shortest odds to take home the Cy Young this season, with Gerrit Cole (+350) and Shane Bieber (+375) leading the pack.

Baseball Reference has Ryu projected to go 12-7 this season with 165 strikeouts in 168 innings.