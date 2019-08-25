Toronto FC assistant coach Robin Fraser is the new head coach of the Colorado Rapids.

The teams announced the move Sunday in separate releases.

Fraser, 52, was in his fifth season as an assistant coach after originally joining Toronto FC in January 2015. A source confirmed to The Canadian Press that Toronto received US$75,000 in general allocation money from Colorado to let Fraser leave.

"On behalf of everyone at Toronto FC, we'd like to thank Robin for all his contributions to the club and we wish him success moving forward in his new position," said Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis in a statement.

Fraser was part of the club's 2017 Treble winning season (MLS Cup, MLS Supporters' Shield and Canadian Championship).

He spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Red Bulls (2013, 2014) before joining Toronto. New York won the 2013 MLS Supporters' Shield. Fraser also spent two seasons (2011, 2012) as head coach of Chivas USA.

Fraser began his MLS coaching career with Real Salt Lake in 2007 and was an assistant coach for the club's 2009 MLS Cup win.

He joins Colorado after more than 12 years of coaching experience in MLS, including eight playoff seasons.

Fraser began his professional playing career in the American Soccer League, playing for the Colorado Foxes until joining MLS in its 1996 inaugural season. Fraser was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 1996 MLS draft and went on to play for the LA Galaxy, Rapids, and the Columbus Crew.

"I'm thrilled to be back with the Colorado Rapids and eager to lead this club forward into what I believe can be a successful period in the club's history," said Fraser. "I consider Colorado to be home. I've played here, coached here and I know the soccer community in this state.

"I'm committed to the club's vision and I'm excited to work with this strong group of players and especially the nucleus of young, talented players we have at the club."