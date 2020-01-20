TFC's Bradley (ankle) out three to four months

Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley will undergo surgery on Tuesday for what general manager Ali Curtis calls a "severe" ankle injury that the United States international picked up during November's MLS Cup final loss to the Seattle Sounders.

The surgery is expected to sideline the Reds captain for three to four months.

Signed in 2014 from Roma as a Designated Player, Bradley agreed to a three-year extension last month with TFC using Targeted Allocation Money, freeing up for the team the option to sign a third DP to play alongside Bradley's USMNT teammate Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Pozuelo.

In six seasons with TFC, Bradley has made 200 appearances across all competitions, made three All-Star appearances and led the club to MLS Cup finals in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Bradley and TFC won the club's first league title in 2017, the same year that the club won the Supporters' Shield as MLS's top regular-season team and the Canadian Championship, giving the Reds an unprecedented treble.

The Reds are scheduled to open up their 2020 campaign on February 12 against Los Angeles FC.