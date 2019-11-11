TFC captain Bradley misses out on U.S. games with ankle injury

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley injured his right ankle in Sunday's MLS Cup final and has withdrawn from the U.S. squad for upcoming CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba.

Bradley played the full 90 minutes in Toronto's 3-1 championship game loss to the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest. There was no mention of an injury after the game.

Seattle striker Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been added to the U.S. roster.

The Americans (1-1-0) host Canada (3-0-0) on Friday in Orlando, Fla., and face Cuba (0-3-0) on Nov. 19 in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The U.S. needs to win both matches and make up a three-goal differential on Group A leader Canada to top the pool. Canada, ranked 69th in the world, beat the 23rd-ranked Americans 2-0 last month in Toronto.

Montreal Impact fullback Daniel Lovitz is part of the U.S. roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.