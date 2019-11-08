TUKWILA, Wash. — Captain Michael Bradley had little to say Friday about a reported clause in his contract that will earn him another year at US$6.5 million if Toronto FC beats the Seattle Sounders in Sunday's MLS Cup final.

"I have not talked about my contract for 199 games and we're not going to start now," Bradley said with a slight smile Friday when asked about the issue before training.

Sunday's championship game will mark his 200th game in all competitions with Toronto.

Bradley's contract expires at the end of 2019. But The Athletic, in an MLS notebook item back in July, reported that he will earn another year at his current salary of $6.5 million (second-highest in the league) if Toronto wins the MLS Cup this season.

Bradley, 32, has declined to talk about his contract status all season. And Toronto's front office has followed his lead.

Coach Greg Vanney, however, seemed to confirm the report on Wednesday.

"I'd like to think there's going to be a solution and I'd like to think that the solution is us winning and then we know he's here," Vanney said when Bradley's future came up.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.