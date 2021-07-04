Manning on firing of Armas: 'The way our team conceded yesterday, we saw no way back'

Toronto FC is heading home.

Team president Bill Manning said during a news conference Sunday afternoon that the club will return to Toronto on Thursday.

The team will begin training Thursday but discussions are ongoing about being able to play games at BMO Field. The club's next home game is scheduled to be July 17 against Orlando City SC. The team will be back in action on Wednesday at the New England Revolution and return home the next day.

The news comes as Manning was speaking to reporters regarding the firing of head coach Chris Armas, who was relieved of his duties earlier on Sunday after TFC's lopsided 7-1 loss to DC United on Saturday, their sixth in a row.

More to come.