Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga said he was involved in a car accident on Sunday.

My family and I were victims of a crazy uncouscience driver earlier today. Thanks God we have only injuries we are safe now. PLEASE for speeding lovers don’t race in town to not endangering other people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/BP8Y6aVVvh — Chris Mavinga (@Chris_Mavinga) August 19, 2019

Mavinga said he has "minor injuries" but there is no word on how severe they may be or if he is able to play in the team's next game on Saturday against the Montreal Impac

The accident in Toronto occurred one day after his team played to a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew SC.