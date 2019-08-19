46m ago
Toronto FC defender Mavinga involved in car accident
Toronto FC defender Chris Mavinga says he was involved in a car accident on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Mavinga said he has "minor injuries" but there is no word on how severe they may be or if he is able to play in the team's next game on Saturday against the Montreal Impac
The accident in Toronto occurred one day after his team played to a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew SC.