Jonathan de Guzman might be out of contract at the end of the Bundesliga season, but that doesn't mean he's on his way home.

Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis tells the Toronto Sun's Steve Buffery that the team has not made any contact with the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, despite rumours in German outlet Der Kicker.

“We have not made any contact with the player, his club, nor the player’s representation," Curtis told Buffery.

A native of Scarborough, Ont., de Guzman played internationally for the Netherlands after receiving Dutch citizenship in 2008 through his years in the Feyenoord academy and eventually the senior team.

Making his senior debut in 2005, de Guzman has played all over Europe and competed in La Liga (Mallorca and Villarreal), the Premier League (Swansea City) and Serie A (Napoli, Carpi and Chievo) before joining Die Adler in 2017. With a goal against Hannover in 2018, de Guzman became only the eighth player to score in all of Europe's top four leagues.

This season, de Guzman has fallen out of favour at Eintracht, making just three appearances for the club.

Internationally, de Guzman was capped 14 for the Oranje and appeared at the 2014 World Cup.

Former Canada international Julian de Guzman, Jonathan's older brother, made 65 appearances over four seasons for TFC from 2009 to 2012.