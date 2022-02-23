Is another Serie A talent headed to Toronto FC?

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds are finalizing a two-year deal for Genoa captain Domenico Criscito.

Toronto FC are set to sign Genoa captain and former Zenit left back Domenico Criscito. Agreement at final stages on a two year deal, @DiMarzio reports 🇮🇹🇨🇦 #TorontoFC



Criscito could be announced as new Toronto signing in the coming weeks, while Lorenzo Insigne will join in July. pic.twitter.com/QZT3pubVJM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

The 35-year-old Criscito would join Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne, who is set to arrive at the club in July. Criscito is in his fourth stint with Genoa.

A native of Cercola, Italy, Criscito came up through both the Genoa and Juventus academies and made his Serie A debut for Juve in 2007. After a four-season return to Genoa, Criscito joined Russian Premier League side Zenit in 2011. In his seven seasons in Saint Petersburg, Criscito won a pair of RPL titles and a Russian Cup. He rejoined Genoa in 2018.

Internationally, Criscito was capped 26 times by the Azzurri and appeared at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also represented Italy at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.