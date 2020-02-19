Toronto FC fall to Fire in pre-season play

IRVINE, Calif. — Chicago Fire FC scored two first-half goals to defeat a young Toronto FC side 2-0 in MLS pre-season play Wednesday.

Nick Slonina and Elliot Collier scored for Chicago in the 15th and 31st minute, respectively.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney had said new designated player Pablo Piatti might see some minutes in the game. But the Argentine winger did not play.

Toronto (3-2-0) wraps up pre-season play Saturday when it meets the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Toronto started Alex Bono in goal behind Richie Laryea, Eriq Zavaleta, Chris Mavinga, Terique Mohammed, Jonathan Osorio, Noble Okello, Jayden Nelson, Griffin Dorsey, Alejandro Pozuelo and Ayo Akinola.

The first-half starting 11 featured five players aged 20 or younger, including the 17-year-old Nelson and 19-year-old Okello.

Ifunanyachi Achara, Rocco Romeo, Adolfo Ovalle and Jacob Shaffelburg came on to start the second half. Tsubasa Endoh was introduced as the half wore on.

Chicago improved its pre-season record to 3-2-0.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.