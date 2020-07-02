Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney would like a little extra time before heading into the Orlando bubble for the MLS is Back tournament.



The TFC manager told reporters on Thursday that he would like his team to stay in Toronto in a “controlled environment” for a few more days before heading to the site of the tournament.

Vanney:”NHL teams are coming up to Canada where there is a lot better control of this situation & we are going to the epicentre of the virus. There are players who weren’t doing the right thing before they went into the bubble. We will do the right thing but we rely on others.” — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) July 2, 2020

"NHL teams are coming up to Canada where there is a lot better control of this situation and we are going to the epicentre of the virus,” Vanney told reporters. “There are players who weren’t doing the right thing before they went into the bubble. We will do the right thing, but we rely on others.”

Florida reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a new single-day record for the state.



FC Dallas announced on Wednesday that six of its players tested positive for COVID-19 while in Orlando and are now being isolated from their teammates, who have all been quarantined in their hotel rooms pending further testing.



Protocol dictates that teams are supposed to arrive at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort seven days before their first game.



Toronto FC is set to begin play at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando against DC United on July 10.



Vanney says there was always an expectation that players would test positive within the bubble, but has concerns that the cases are piling up. He intends to seek more answers from the league on Thursday regarding their plans to stop the spread.