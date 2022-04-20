TFC's Nelson suspended one game for serious foul play

Toronto FC forward Jayden Nelson has been suspended one game for serious foul play, stemming from an incident that occurred in the 19th minute of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Union.

Nelson was cited for a hard sliding challenge on Union defender Kai Wagner, he received a yellow card on the play.

He was also fined an undisclosed amount for the incident.

The 19-year-old will serve his suspension against New York City FC on April 24.