Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore revealed on Instagram on Thursday that he underwent surgery on his right leg.

The exact injury and timetable for his recovery were not disclosed.

"Successful surgery here in NYC @ HSS with Dr O’Malley," the 31-year-old United States international wrote. "Looking forward to getting back on the field with my brothers as soon as possible!!"

After Wednesday night's 1-0 loss to Atlanta United, TFC manager Javier Perez admitted the injuries to both Altidore and Ralph Priso were more severe than initially anticipated.

"The only thing I can say is that in both cases, unfortunately, and after the medical evaluations we have working in the background, it looks a little bit more severe than what we initially thought," Perez said. "So we don't have a timeline for them to come back with the team, but it looks like it's going to be both out for a period of time."

A native of Livingston, NJ, Altidore is in his seventh season with the Reds.

In 12 appearances across all competitions this season, Altidore has two goals.