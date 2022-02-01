Justin Morrow might not be playing on the pitch anymore, but that doesn't mean he's leaving Toronto FC.

The club introduced the recently retired defender as its new technical development manager on Tuesday.

“We are so pleased Justin will be joining us as he enters the next phase of his career,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “Justin has been a leader on and off the field during his MLS career and he will help the club tremendously with our homegrown pro player pathway. The future is bright for Justin.”

The team says Morrow's role will be to "assist the pathway development between the academy, Toronto FC II, and first team through both sporting and strategic initiatives." The 34-year-old Cleveland native will also lead equity diversity and inclusion efforts in collaboration with other Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment initiatives.

"I’m so grateful to be starting off the next chapter of my career with the club that has been my home for the past eight years,” Morrow said in a statement. “I hope to make this next chapter just as memorable as the last by helping Toronto FC win from outside the lines and I can’t wait to get started.”

Morrow made 207 MLS appearances over eight seasons for TFC, winning four Canadian Championships, the 2017 Supporters' Shield and the 2017 MLS Cup.

He announced his retirement after 12 professional seasons last fall.

In November, he was named 2021 MLS Works Humanitarian of the Year for his work with MLSE's Change the Game campaign and had served as executive director of the MLS Black Players for Change.