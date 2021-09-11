Toronto FC loses fifth straight; Cincinnati gets first victory at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin each scored, and Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night for its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight in a row.

Brenner toe-poked Luciano Acosta's pass into the back of the net in the 39th minute. Medunjanin scored his second goal of the season in the 58th on a double deflection that got past goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

The match was a battle of the two worst teams in the MLS Eastern Conference. Toronto has the worst record in the league.

Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo was not in the lineup for TFC. The team said he experienced lower-body discomfort after training Thursday. He was kept out of the match as a precaution.

