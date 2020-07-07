Garber explains why they had to remove FC Dallas

Toronto FC will have to wait a little bit longer to get back into action.

Their MLS is Back tournament opening match against D.C. United originally scheduled for Friday night has been moved to Sunday, July 12, MLS announced Tuesday afternoon. The match will take place at 9:00 a.m. ET.

NEWS: Our match against @TorontoFC has moved to Sunday, July 12. Time TBD. — dcunited (@dcunited) July 7, 2020

The news comes after TFC had to delay their arrival to Orlando by three days in order to complete pre-travel coronavirus testing. The club finally touched down in Florida Monday evening after originally planning to arrive last Friday.

On Monday night, it was announced FC Dallas was being removed from the tournament altogether after multiple members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles FC captain Carlos Vela also voluntarily opted out of the tournament on Monday, citing concern for his family's health.

The MLS is Back Tournament begins Wednesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The finals are set for Tuesday, Aug. 11, with the winner of the tournament receiving a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League.

MLS halted its regular season on March 12, one day after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and began a domino effect that shut down much of the professional sports world.