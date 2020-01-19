Toronto FC has added to its reserve team roster, signing American goalkeepers Kevin Silva and Eric Klenofsky and Canadian midfielder Luca Uccello to USL contracts.

Silva and Eric Klenofsky were with Toronto FC 2 last season while Uccello returns to the fold after spending 2019 with Memphis 901 FC where he made six appearances. Before that, the 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., spent four seasons with TFC 2, recording 10 goals and five assists in 76 appearances.

Silva, 22, made eight appearances while on loan with Toronto FC 2 during the 2019 USL League One regular season. Prior to that he was with Scotland's Heart of Midlothian reserve side and spent time on loan with Raith Rovers.

Klenofsky, 25, made nine appearances for TFC 2 last season. Before that, he was with Israeli second-division side Hapoel Marmorek FC. He was originally drafted 34th overall by D.C. United in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2020.