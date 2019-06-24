Alejandro Pozuelo's strong first year at Toronto FC has been recognized with a trip to Orlando.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been named to the Major League Soccer All-Star 26-man roster. The All-Star Game set for July 31 at the home of Orlando City when the MLS All-Stars take on La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Pozuelo, signed from Belgian side Genk just before the start of the season, has made 13 appearances for the Reds this season, scoring five times and adding eight assists.

Pozuelo becomes the eighth player to represent TFC at an All-Star Game following Ronnie O'Brien, Jim Brennan, Dwayne De Rosario, Jermain Defoe, Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Sebastain Giovinco.

Also heading to Orlando is Los Angeles FC midfielder and Toronto native Mark-Anthony Kaye.

A product of the TFC academy, Kaye has three goals and five assists this season for LAFC and is currently on international duty at the Gold Cup with Canada.

The 24-year-old Kaye started two of Canada's three group-stage matches.