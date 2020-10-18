Jack calls decision not to award Supporters' Shield an 'unfortunate, bad decision'

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio was substituted from Sunday’s game against Atlanta United in the 20th minute with an apparent injury.

The 28-year-old was replaced by team captain Michael Bradley, making his return to action after missing nine games with a knee injury.

Head coach Greg Vanney said Osorio told him that he couldn't really open or sprint, but that he didn't feel as though he pulled anything.

"It was a precautionary sub," Vanney told TSN. "Hopefully everything is fine and he'll loosen up and be ready for the next stretch."

Osorio has appeared in 16 regular season MLS games in 2020 for Toronto FC.