TFC's Bradley says ankle is progressing well from January surgery

Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley says his rehab from January ankle surgery is progressing well.

Tuesday marks 13 weeks since Bradley underwent surgery in New York City to repair his right ankle, injured in the MLS Cup final loss in Seattle last November. Bradley says he is back running, among other things.

The original timeline for his recovery was four months.

But while Major League Soccer's suspension of play has given the 32-year-old midfielder time to recover without missing matches, he says he would give up any of his physical advances "in two seconds" for everyone else to have avoided the pain and heartbreak of the pandemic.

Bradley continues to exercise at home and at Toronto FC's training grounds, saying it is an "eerie feeling" working out with a trainer at the empty facility.

MLS has extended its hiatus to at least June 8, which is roughly the halfway part of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.

