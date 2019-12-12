The Toronto FC officially signed captain Michael Bradley to a new contract using Targeted Allocation Money on Thursday.

Last month's 3-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup represented Bradley's 200th game with Toronto and the final under his current contract. He carried a $6.5 million salary this past season, which was second-highest in the MLS.

Bradley was a designated player under his previous contract and signing a TAM deal could allow the team to sign a third designated player to join Jozy Altidore and Alejandro Pozuelo.

“Michael Bradley has led this club in the biggest games we’ve played in during his time at Toronto FC and is our engine,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a release. “Michael and his family have made Toronto their home and we are all very happy that they will continue to be part of our club for years to come."

Bradley, 32, joined Toronto in 2014 from AS Roma and has 13 goals and 16 assists since the move. He's won a total of eight trophies as the team's captain, including the MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield and Voyageurs Cup in 2017.

“I feel so attached to the city of Toronto, the club, the team. I love it here and I am really proud of what we’ve been able to do over the past six years,” said Bradley. “Beyond the success, I am equally as proud of the mentality and identity this club has taken on. The relationship between the club and the city, the club and the fans are both very special and I’m proud to have played a part in that.

"What we have in Toronto doesn’t exist everywhere. My family and I are so happy to remain in Toronto and we’d like to thank everyone at Toronto FC for ensuring that this process was done quietly and professionally behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to continuing to play in the biggest games and competing for trophies every year.”

Bradley is one of three players in franchise history to appear in 200 games with the club, and the only player to play every minute of every MLS playoff game in the team's history.

“Michael is a great player and an exceptional human being,” general manager Ali Curtis said. “I also have a great deal of respect for Michael for how he handled his contract situation - with class and professionalism. His goals are aligned with TFC. We are all competitive and strive to win and compete every single year for trophies.”