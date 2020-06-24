Toronto FC announced Wednesday they have signed Canadian international defender Richie Laryea to a new contract.

“Richie has been terrific since he joined us. He played a valuable role, both for TFC, and the Canadian Men’s National Team last year,” Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis said in a team release. “Off the field, Richie’s character and personality is tremendous. He earned this new contract in many ways, and we are excited for he, his family, and what he will bring to TFC moving forward.”

Laryea joined Toronto FC in ahead of last season and switched positions from midfielder. He made 28 appearances with two goals and two assists last year. The 25-year-old also has two appearances with a goal for Toronto FC this season.