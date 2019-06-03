Toronto FC has signed centre-back Omar Gonzalez according to TSN Soccer Analyst Kristian Jack.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that Toronto FC have signed centre-back Omar Gonzalez. Announcement to come soon. See him as a ‘cornerstone’ of their defence going forward. Available after July 7th. Two and a half year deal plus option. #TFCLive — Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) June 3, 2019

Gonzalez will be added to the team's roster on July 9th and he will be inked to a two-and-a-half year deal plus an option.

“Omar has won numerous championships and has played on the biggest stage in world football," Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said in a release. "He is an experienced defender with over 200 appearances in MLS, including 25 playoff matches where he won five trophies in seven years. His experience as a player but equally as important, who he is as a person will be a welcomed addition to our group here in Toronto.”

The 30-year-old Dallas native spent seven seasons in Major League Soccer with LA Galaxy from 2009 to 2015, winning three MLS Cups.

Gonzalez is currently with Liga MX side Atlas, joining the club this season after three years at Pachuca.

Internationally, Gonzalez has been capped 49 times by the USMNT and was a member of their 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil.