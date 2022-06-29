Some veteran depth is headed to the Toronto FC backline.

The team announced the signing of former Italy international defender Domenico Criscito on Wednesday.

Having left Genoa on a free transfer, the 35-year-old Criscito joins the club through 2023 with Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

“Mimmo is a player who will add valuable veteran presence to our team,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “He has played in a number of important games for his club and country in his career, has been a captain at Genoa, and we're excited he will be joining our club.”

TFC manager Bob Bradley says Criscito's versatility and leadership are key additions to the team.

“Mimmo is a versatile defender who is a very good passer and a smart player,” Bradley said. “He can play as a left back or a center back and should be an excellent role model for our young players.”

Criscito came up through both the Genoa and Juventus academies and made his Serie A debut for Juve in 2007.

After a four-season return to Genoa, Criscito joined Russian Premier League side Zenit in 2011. In his seven seasons in Saint Petersburg, Criscito won a pair of RPL titles and a Russian Cup. He rejoined Genoa in 2018.

Internationally, Criscito was capped 26 times by the Azzurri and appeared at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also represented Italy at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Criscito had been expected to join TFC at the beginning of the season, but chose to stay and help Genoa in its relegation fight.

Genoa ultimately finished 19th and will play in Serie B next season alongside fellow relegated clubs Cagliari and Venezia.