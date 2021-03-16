Toronto FC has locked up its general manager.

The Reds announced a multi-year contract extension for general manager Ali Curtis on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have Ali signed to a new contract,” TFC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “I’m a big believer in stability and Ali has proved during his two seasons with the club that he’s a talented executive and a tireless worker. We have a great working relationship and I look forward to continuing our work to improve TFC in every way.”

A native of Philadelphia, the 42-year-old Curtis joined the club to succeed Tim Bezbatchenko after having previously served as sporting director for New York Red Bulls.

With TFC, Curtis was instrumental in the signing of 2020 Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player Alejandro Pozuelo and an Eastern Conference championship and trip to the club's third MLS Cup final in 2019.

“I am happy about extending my contract with Toronto FC,” Curtis said in a statement. “It’s a great club that resides in an incredible community. I am both honoured and appreciative of the support from ownership and MLSE leadership and I can’t thank Bill Manning enough for his belief in me. I am excited about all of the work we have in front of us, in order to achieve our collective goals.”

As a player, Curtis spent three seasons in MLS from 2001 to 2003 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny, D.C. United and Dallas Burn.