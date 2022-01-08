Toronto FC officially signed Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne to a four-year contract that will begin on July 1, the club announced on Saturday.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” said Toronto FC president Bill Manning. “Lorenzo is a world class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team.”

The 30-year-old has spent most of his career with Napoli in Serie A and is also a member of Italy's national team. Over 416 games with Napoli, Insigne scored 114 goals and 95 assists and captured three titles included the Super Cup in 2015 as well as the Coppa Italia in 2014 and 2020.

He has 53 caps with the Italian National Team, scoring 10 goals.

“We are all looking forward to having Lorenzo join us this summer,” said Toronto FC head coach Bob Bradley. “His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates is special. Having watched him for many years, I also know he’s also a player who works for the team. Lorenzo is the kind of player you come to watch, because there’s always a chance, he’ll do something unforgettable.”

More to follow.