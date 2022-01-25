Toronto FC announced the signing of Lukas MacNaughton from Canadian Premier League side Pacific FC on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old defender is signed through 2023 with options for 2024 and 2025.

“Lukas played a key role in Pacific FC’s CPL championship in 2021 and we are very excited that he will now join Toronto FC," Reds head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a statement.

Born in New York City and raised in Belgium, MacNaughton spent the past three seasons with Pacific. In 2021, he made 29 appearances with two goals and an assist.

Prior to turning professional, MacNaughton spent four seasons with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

As part of the deal for MacNaughton, centre-back Eric Singh will join Pacific on a season-long loan.