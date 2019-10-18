'We expect him to be ready and are prepared for that': United GK Hamid on Altidore

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore joined his teammates for training on Friday after missing Thursday's session as he continues to recover from a leg injury.

Jozy Altidore walking on to the field to train #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/97m58a6JZI — steve buffery (@Beezersun) October 18, 2019

Team president Bill Manning said Thursday he believes Altidore will be a game-time decision for the team's playoff game against DC United

"A little bit of a thigh strain. He was running yesterday. You're cautious, right? You want to make sure that if he can go, he can go. He's chomping at the bit, but we'll see," Manning told First Up on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto. "I think it's going to be a game-day decision. He actually went for an MRI later yesterday just to double check on things."

Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney admitted earlier this week that Altidore would not be 100 per cent by Saturday's game, but noted he was hopeful the striker will play.

In 23 appearances across all competitions for the Reds this season, his fifth with the club, Altidore scored 11 goals.

The MLS Champions in 2017 with Altidore scoring the match-winning goal, TFC returns to the postseason after a one-year absence.

The winner of the DC United vs. TFC match will meet New York City FC, the top team in the East, on Oct. 23 at Yankee Stadium.