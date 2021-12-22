Toronto FC announced the signing of free-agent central defender Shane O'Neill on Wednesday.

O'Neill, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Sounders.

“I am so excited by this opportunity to compete for one of the top clubs in North America,” O’Neill said in a statement. “The multi-cultural aspect of this city and its fans will be amazing to get to know and represent. I can’t wait to throw everything we have as a team into winning and competing for championships.”

Born in Cork, Ireland, O'Neill made his Major League Soccer debut in 2012 with the Colorado Rapids. He would spend four seasons with the Rapids before moving to Europe, playing for the likes of League Two side Cambridge United and Eredivisie team Excelsior.

He made his MLS return in 2018 with Orlando City.

“Shane is an experienced central defender with an excellent team mentality,” TFC head coach Bob Bradley said in a statement. “I have great respect for his competitiveness and work ethic. He has continued to improve throughout his career, and we are excited to bring him to TFC.”

Internationally, O'Neill played for the United States at the under-20 and under-23 levels.