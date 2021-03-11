Toronto FC will be Canada's representative in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, Canada Soccer confirmed on Thursday.

The Reds will play Club Leon on Apr. 7 in the first leg of their tie in Mexico.

The decision comes as the Canadian Championship set to be contested between TFC and Canadian Premier League side Forge FC has been postponed again. March 20 had been the proposed date to play the match, but issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have made this impossible Canada Soccer and the two clubs maintain that every effort will be made to play the championship at a later date.

“Canada Soccer looks forward to hosting the Canadian Championship Final at Tim Hortons Field and celebrating the achievements of both clubs with their fans in the stands in a safe manner," Canada Soccer president Dr. Nick Bontis said in a statement. "Eventually, we will crown a Battle of the North champion and award the Voyageurs Cup for the 2020 season. We recognize that the past year has been difficult for Canadians and applaud the valiant efforts of all public health authorities including the Government of Ontario, Forge FC and Toronto FC in support of hosting the Canadian Championship Final. All parties have agreed to coordinate the future scheduling of the 2020 final in a true show of collaborative sportsmanship."

Toronto FC reached the final of the domestic competition by winning a round-robin competition among the three Major League Soccer sides, beating CF Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps. Forge qualified by virtue of a second straight CPL title.

The Reds reached the 2018 Champions League Final, but fell 4-2 on penalties to Chivas.