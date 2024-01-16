PWHL Toronto will try to bounce back from two straight losses as they host Boston, and Ottawa will look to ride the momentum of their first win of the season as they welcome league-leading Minnesota LIVE Wednesday on TSN.

--

PWHL Boston @ PWHL Toronto

PWHL Toronto closes out a two-game home stand on Wednesday when they welcome PWHL Boston to the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

Watch PWHL Toronto face PWHL Boston LIVE tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Toronto will be looking to get on track after two consecutive losses where they only managed to score once in each game.

Natalie Spooner had the marker on Saturday as Toronto fell 5-1 to PWHL Ottawa on home ice.

It was Spooner’s second goal of the season as she leads the team through four games.

Toronto lost to Minnesota 2-1 last Wednesday, with Sarah Nurse providing the offence in the losing cause.

Kristen Campbell has got the call in net in all four games this season for Toronto and has a 1-3 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and an .879 save percentage.

Erica Howe played the final two periods in the loss to Ottawa and stopped 13 of 15 shots in relief.

After hosting Boston on Wednesday, Toronto will hit the road to face Montreal and Ottawa before returning home for a rematch of their first-ever game against PWHL New York.

PWHL Boston made the 10-day wait for their second game count as they defeated PWHL Montreal 3-2 in overtime.

Amanda Pelkey scored the OT winner, after Boston stormed back to erase a 2-0 deficit at Verdun Arena.

Taylor Girard and Hannah Brandt got PWHL Boston back into the game with goals in the second period.

All three Boston players picked up their first markers of the season in the victory.

Jamie Lee Rattray assisted on the tying and winning goals and leads the team with three points on the season.

Boston had their Jan. 8 game against Ottawa postponed due to a winter storm, causing the break in their schedule. That game has been rescheduled for Feb. 19.

After their visit to Toronto, PWHL Boston will head home to host PWHL New York at Tsongas Center.

--

PWHL Minnesota @ PWHL Ottawa

PWHL Ottawa exploded for five goals against Toronto the last time they took the ice, and will be looking to keep up the pace as they host PWHL Minnesota at TD Place arena on Wednesday.

Watch PWHL Ottawa face PWHL Minnesota LIVE tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN+.

Gabbie Hughes scored twice and Kateřina Mrázová, Daryl Watts and Natalie Snodgrass also found the net as Ottawa picked up their first win of the season.

PWHL Ottawa has points in both games this season, with an overtime loss in their first game of the season against Montreal.

Emerance Maschmeyer has gotten the call between the pipes in both games for Ottawa and has been stellar with a 1-0-1 record and a 1.98 GAA.

The 29-year-old also picked up an assist on Snodgrass’ goal in the win over Toronto.

Ottawa was forced to sit for 11 days after their Jan. 8 game against Boston was moved to Feb. 19 due to a winter storm.

After hosting Minnesota, Ottawa will welcome Toronto and Boston as part of a three-game home stand.

PWHL Minnesota comes in after suffering their first setback of the season in overtime against PWHL New York.

Lee Stecklein and Kelly Pannek built a two-goal lead for Minnesota before New York scored three unanswered markers to leave Xcel Energy Center with the victory.

Grace Zumwinkle (3g, 1a) and Taylor Heise (1g, 3a) lead the team with four points each.

Maddie Rooney picked up the OTL in the game against New York and has a 1.45 GAA on the season with a shutout in two games, while Nicole Hensley has also started two games and has a mark of 1.50 with two victories.

Minnesota leads the PWHL with 10 points after winning their first three games of the season.